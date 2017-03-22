AJATTARA :: “Lupaus” am 12.05. via Svart

“One has to go to extremes to be able to get inside yourself. One must break constraints to know your abilities. One has to be independent to earn followers. You have to be strong to be able to keep promises.”

Das sagte Ruoja der Frontman von AJATTARA, die nach sechs Jahren am 12.Mai ihr neues Album bei Svart Records veröffentlichen. “Lupaus”, das neunte Full-Length Album, ist auf CD,Digital und auch als Doppel-Vinyl-Set mit Bonus Tracks erhältlich.

Die erste Single “Ave Satana” wurde schon veröffentlicht: