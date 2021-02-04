AETHERIAN :: Neuer Track feat. Sakis Tolis

Die griechischen Melodic Death Metallers AETHERIAN haben den neuen Track “Primordial Woods” veröffentlicht, bei dem Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ) die Band gesanglich unterstützt. facebook.com/Aetherianband/ / aetherianband.bandcamp.com

The band states of the song: “These past few years our planet is experiencing a rapid change of the global climate. The extent of fires in Australia, the Amazon rainforest and the Siberian boreal forest, shows us that the worst-case scenario is right on our doorstep. The destruction of wildlife’s natural habitat diminishes biodiversity and is disrupting the balance of every ecosystem. The damage we now cause might as well be irreversible. “Primordial Woods” is a song about our world’s forests. Preserving their magic and passing it over to the next generations is our duty. Let’s not make the same mistakes as those before us did.”