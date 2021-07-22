ACT OF DENIAL :: Weitere Single aus kommendem Debüt

Mit “Your Dark Desires” hat die internationale Melodic Death Metal Formation ACT OF DENIAL eine weitere Single aus ihrem kommenden Debüt-Album “Negative” veröffentlicht, das am 13. August erscheinen soll. Im Lineup der Band findet man einige bekannte Namen, u.a. Sänger Björn Strid (Soilwork), Bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death/Testament), Drummer Kerim “Krimh” Lechner (Septicflesh) und Keaboarder John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra). www.facebook.com/ActOfDenialOfficial/

Vocalist Björn Strid comments: “’Your Dark Desires’ is about inner struggle and being able to separate inherited angst and self-inflicted mental pain; once you’ve learned, you can move on and feel much stronger. The song is motivational and about acceptance.”