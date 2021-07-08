ACT OF DENIAL :: Neue Band mit Björn Strid kündigt Debüt an

Nach einigen Vorabsingles hat die internationale Melodic Death Metal Formation ACT OF DENIAL ihr Debüt-Album “Negative” angekündigt, das am 13. August erscheinen soll. Im Lineup der Band findet man einige bekannte Namen, u.a. Sänger Björn Strid (Soilwork), Bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death/Testament), Drummer Kerim “Krimh” Lechner (Septicflesh) und Keaboarder John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra). https://www.facebook.com/ActOfDenialOfficial/

Info: The band also features big artists names and guests such as Bobby Koelble (Death), Peter Wichers (ex Soilwork), Matias “IA” Eklundh (Freak Kitchen) and big rock star guitar player Ron Thal Bumblefoot (Guns N’ Roses, Son of Apolo), with each guest contributed with their own unique guitar solo.

“Negative” was mixed during November and December 2020 in Studio Fredman by Fredrik Nordström producer well known by his work with bands such as At the Gates, In Flames, Dark Tranquillity and Arch Enemy.