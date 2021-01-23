ABSTRAKT :: Nächster Song vom 2. Album

Die finnische Symphonic Death/Black Metal Band ABSTRAKT aus Helsinki ist aus dem Winterschlaf erwacht und wird am 25. Februar 2021 ihr neues Album “Uncreation” über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Als nächste Single ist “Etherstorms ” u.a. bei YouTube zu hören. facebook.com/Abstrakt666

The band comments: “Even though Radiant Darkness left you missing some teeth and with blackened eyes it was just a calm before the storm. The esoteric rage of Etherstorms, massive choirs and overwhelming orchestrations will expand the listener’s mind and open a portal to another dimension.”