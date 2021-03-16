AARA :: Neues Album vor VÖ im Fullstream

Beim YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion könnt ihr seit heute das neue Album der Schweizer Post Black Metaller AARAs anhören, das am 26.3. offiziell bei Debemur Mortis erscheint. “Triade I: Eos” ist der dritte Longplayer der Band und markiert den Beginn einer konzeptionellen Trilogie über den Gothic-Roman “Melmoth The Wanderer”, der von Charles Robert Maturin im Irland des 19. Jahrhunderts verfasst wurde. https://www.facebook.com/Aara / https://aara.bandcamp.com

Laut Musiker Berg inspirierte dieser Roman die Band auf unterschiedliche Weise zur Entstehung von “Triade I: Eos”:

“It is the interest in history and culture that creates AARA as a whole entity. The mystique of the book helps to wrap the content appropriately in this kind of music, but it’s not what particularly appeals to us. It is just the way in which ‘Melmoth The Wanderer’ is written, the humor – hidden behind many dialogues and scenes – as well as the strong involvement of Maturin’s opinion about the original world religions, this offers an impression of an individual at the beginning of the 19th century. It is more the reality of that time, which can be read between the lines, that fascinates us, than the actual story.”