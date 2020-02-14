AARA :: Erster Song von kommenden, neuen Album der Schweizer Black Metaller

Nur ein Jahr nach ihrem Debüt schlägt die Schweizer Black Metal Band AARA zu mit ihrem zweiten Album “En Ergô Einai”, das im April dieses Jahres über ihr neues Label Debumur Morti Productions veröffentlicht werden soll. Im Vorfeld der Veröffentlichung von “En Ergô Einai” streamen sie den Eröffnungstitel “Arkanum”.

Die Band: “‘Arkanum’ is the prelude to the album. An acoustic spherical intro by V. (Blut Aus Nord, Yeruselem) leads the listener into the first chapter of the journey of man’s search for knowledge and meaning in the times of enlightenment. For the first time, man is confronted with the idea of the existence of an individual, detached from religion and classes – driving forward the development of science and culture. A constant alternation of emotions and moods in the song structure portrays the rift between new and old, expresses the detachment from the conventional and euphoric mood. This is the beginning of a development that will plunge man into deep questions and the demand for significance. Man between the search for meaning and the bitter insight of his own insignificance.”