A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH :: Neue Single “Shards Of Glass”

A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH, die Doom Metal Band um Type O Negative und Life Of Agony Gründungsmitglied Sal Abruscato, hat mit “Shards Of Glass” die zweite Single aus ihrem neuen Studioalbum “Infernum In Terra” veröffentlicht. Das inzwischen vierte Album der Formation erscheint am 24.09.2021 über Long Branch Records / SPV. www.facebook.com/APHND

Bandleader Sal Abruscato über die neue Single:

“This song refers to the mental and emotional abuse that happens in a family setting. Tip toeing around a family member that causes only emotional damage to you and your family, what ever they touch they destroy, what ever they say about your character is a lie and no one trusts what you are saying is true. You get this feeling that the broken glass you walk on is what lies in their wake of destruction.”