A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH :: 1. Single vom kommenden Album

A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH, die Doom-Metal-Band um Type O Negative- und Life of Agony-Gründungsmitglied Sal Abruscato, haben ihre neue Single “Believe In Something (You Are Lost)” veröffentlicht. Es ist der erste Track aus ihrem kommenden, vierten Album “Infernum In Terra”, das am 24. September 2021 über Long Branch Records / SPV erscheint. www.facebook.com/APHND

Sal Abruscato about the new single:

“‘Believe In Something (You Are Lost)’ is about feeling lost with your emotions and beliefs with the outside world, you’re on the verge of snapping, feeling alone and that’s the moment where you need to dig deep with your self, focus on what makes you feel better, ignore the rest who do not help. In a nutshell believe in your self and you can achieve anything!”