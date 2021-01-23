3 DREAMS NEVER DREAMT :: Neues Video

Die Prog Melancholic Goth Band 3 DREAMS NEVER DREAMT hat den neuen Song “Save Me From Myself” veröffentlicht. Dieser stammt vom kommenden Album “Another Vivid Detail”, das am 5. Februar bei My Kingdom Music erscheint. facebook.com/3dreamsneverdreamt

The video offers a picture of 3 dreAms neVer Dreamt’s music made of Melancholic and surrealistic Metal inspired by Katatonia and The Gathering but also Porcupine Tree, Tool and Queensrÿche and gives voice to an emotional trip full of suggestions painted by their amazing colours.