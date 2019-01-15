1349 :: Neue Single “Dødskamp”

Die Norwegischen Black Metaller haben einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. “Dødskamp” ist der Vorbote auf ein neues Album, das in diesem Jahr bei Season Of Mist erscheinen soll.

Regarding the single, 1349 guitarist Archaon comments: “Munch is arguably the biggest Norwegian artist throughout history, together with Edvard Grieg, I suppose. His works are tremendously dark and eerie, reflecting a lot of anxiety, pain and loneliness, in the way I perceive them. So, it suited us perfectly. I chose the work “Dødskamp” which directly translates “Death Struggle” and speaks volumes for itself. It was an emotionally Heavy task, and also a completely new way to compose. As well as some very long nights, bereaved of sleep. In the end though, it was worth it. This is the soundtrack to the dilemmas of mortality.”